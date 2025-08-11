Why Niger is investigating the $5 million sale of the largest Mars rock found on Earth

FILE — A Martian meteorite, weighing 54.388 lbs. (24.67 kg), said to be the largest piece of Mars on Earth, at Sotheby's, in New York, July 9, 2025. was sold for just over $5-million at an auction of rare geological and archaeological objects. at Sotheby's, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)