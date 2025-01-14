ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

What is RedNote, the Chinese social media app that U.S. TikTokers are flocking to?

By CNN

Published

Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media app, is headquartered in Shanghai. (Yuyu Chen/FeatureChina/AP via CNN Newsource)




















