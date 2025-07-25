ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

What happens if an asteroid hits the moon? Astronomers are racing to find answers

By CNN

Published

The full buck moon rises beyond an art installation at a park Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Leawood, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.