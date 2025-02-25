ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Using screens for a certain amount of time ‘significantly’ increases risk of eye problem, analysis suggests

By Christl Dabu

Published

Researchers found a link between digital screens and the risk of developing nearsightedness, or myopia. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.