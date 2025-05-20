ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

The world’s ice sheets just got a dire prognosis, and coastlines are going to pay the price

By CNN

Published

Glaciers in Antarctica on February 07, 2022. A new study suggests even if the world meets its climate targets it may not be enough to save the planet's ice sheets. (Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.