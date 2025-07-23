ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Spy cockroaches and AI robots: Germany plots the future of warfare

By Reuters

Published

Cars destroyed by a Russian drone strike are seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.