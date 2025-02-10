ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Space telescope spots rare ‘Einstein ring’ of light around galaxy in our cosmic neighbourhood

By The Associated Press

Published

An 'Einstein ring' of light surrounds the centre of the galaxy NGC 6505, captured by European Space Agency's Euclid telescope. (European Space Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.