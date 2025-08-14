ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Six planets are hanging out in early morning skies this month. Here’s how to spot them

By The Associated Press

Published

A girl looks through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.