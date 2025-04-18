ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Scientists stumble across rare evidence that Earth is peeling underneath the Sierra Nevada

By CNN

Published

By looking at earthquake data and imaging deep rock deformations, scientists found Earth’s crust is peeling away beneath the Sierra Nevada's central region, which includes Yosemite National Park (seen). (George Rose/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.