ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

New bid for TikTok from Perplexity AI could give U.S. government 50% stake

Published

TikTok offices in Culver City, California, March 13, 2024. (Mike Blake/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.