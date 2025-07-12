ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

‘It could have sat on your shoulder’: Scientists discover North America’s oldest pterosaur

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

An artist’s reconstruction of the fossilized landscape, plants and animals found preserved in a remote bonebed in Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. (Illustration by Brian Engh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.