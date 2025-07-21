ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

In scathing letter, NASA workers rebuke ‘rapid and wasteful changes’ at agency

By CNN

Published

A NASA logo is displayed at the entrance to the Mary W. Jackson NASA headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on June 2. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.