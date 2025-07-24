ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

‘Important to restore Morrisseau’s legacy’: Robots rooting out art fraud

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

Genevieve Beauchemin has the story of how AI and technology is being used to restore the legacy of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.


















