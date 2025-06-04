ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Google’s DeepMind CEO says there are bigger risks to worry about than AI taking our jobs

By CNN

Published

A general view of the Google DeepMind offices after the announcement that Founder and CEO Demis Hassabis and senior research scientist, John M. Jumper, received the 2024 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on October 9, 2024 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.