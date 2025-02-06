ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

‘Disgust’ among first words decoded in 2,000-year-old charred scroll

Published

Herculaneum scroll PHerc. 172, housed at the University of Oxford's Bodleian Libraries, was burned during Mount Vesuvius' eruption. It's the fifth intact scroll to be virtually unrolled as part of the Vesuvius Challenge. Vesuvius Challenge via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.