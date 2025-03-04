ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Cybercrime crew stole then resold hundreds of tickets to Taylor Swift concerts and other events

By The Associated Press

Published

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 21, 2024. Photographer: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images (Gareth Cattermole/Photographer: Gareth Cattermole/)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.