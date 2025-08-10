ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Could the U.S. actually build a nuclear reactor on the moon? Here’s what an expert says

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

NASA officials claim the organization is planning to build a nuclear reactor on the moon by the end of the decade. How realistic is this plan?


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.