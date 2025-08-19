ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Canadian universities are adopting AI tools, but concerns about the technology remain

By The Canadian Press

Published

People walk through McGill University's campus in Montreal on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.