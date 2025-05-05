ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Beached whale is euthanized on South Carolina resort island

By The Associated Press

Published

A juvenile sperm whale that washed ashore in South Carolina has been euthanized. (Source: Town of Hilton Head Island Government / Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.