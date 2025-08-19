ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Ancient temple could reveal secrets of a lost society that predates the Inca Empire

By CNN

Published

The temple, Palaspata, is approximately 125 metres long by 145 metres wide (410 by 475 feet) and has 15 modular enclosures surrounding the central plaza. José Capriles/Penn State via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.