AI pioneers who channelled ‘hedonistic’ machines win computer science’s top prize

By The Associated Press

Published

Richard Sutton is one of the winners of the 2025 A.M. Turing Award, the tech world’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize. (Dawn Graves via AP)


















