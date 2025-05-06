ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

A Soviet-era spacecraft that failed to reach Venus is due to crash back to Earth this week

By CNN

Published

The Venera 8 descendent module is pictured in this photo from NASA. (Alex Chernov/NASA via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.