ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

100-year-old woman reacts to AI-generated video of late husband

By Elianna Lev

Published

A 100-year-old woman in Argentina reacts as an AI-animated photo of her late husband moves more than 30 years after he died.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.