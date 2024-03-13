Another dangerous amoeba has been linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing. Here's what to know

BREAKING Auditor general's office fires two workers who made extra cash with federal contracts
The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.
For years, scientists have known people who use neti pots can become infected with a brain-eating amoeba if they use the wrong kind of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second kind of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that for the first time connects Acanthamoeba infections to neti pots and other nasal rinsing devices.
Officials also renewed their warning that extremely rare, but potentially deadly, consequences can come from flushing nasal passages with common tap water.
“We published this study because we want people to be aware of this risk,” said the CDC's Dr. Julia Haston.
Neti pots are one of the better known tools of nasal rinsing. They look like small teapots with long spouts, and usually are made of ceramic or plastic.
Users fill them with a saline solution, then pour the liquid in one nostril. It comes out the other, draining the nasal passage of allergens and other bothersome contaminants.
Neti pot use in the U.S. has boomed in the last couple of decades, driven in part by the increasing prevalence of allergies and other respiratory diseases, market researchers say.
There also are other methods of rinsing nasal passages, including specially shaped cups and squeezable plastic bottles.
Tap water in the U.S. is treated to meet safe drinking standards, but low levels of microscopic organisms can still be found in it. It’s usually not a problem when people drink or cook with the water, but it can pose more of a danger when tap water is used for other purposes — like in humidifiers or for nasal irrigation.
CDC officials, citing a 2021 survey, say about one-third of U.S. adults incorrectly think tap water was free of bacteria and other microorganisms. Nearly two-thirds say tap water could be safely used for rinsing their sinuses.
The CDC recommends using boiled, sterile or distilled water.
If tap water is used, it must be boiled for a minimum of one minute — or three minutes at higher elevations — before it is cooled and used, officials say.
More than a decade ago, health officials linked U.S. deaths from a brain-eating amoeba — named Naegleria fowleri — to nasal rinsing. More recently, they started to note nasal rinsing as a common theme in illnesses caused by another microscopic parasite, Acanthamoeba.
Acanthamoeba causes different kinds of illness but is still dangerous, with a 85% fatality rate in reported cases.
“These infections are very serious and even life threatening,” said Haston who was lead author of the report published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
The new study focused on 10 patients who fell ill between 1994 and 2022, three of whom died. Researchers say they can’t be sure how the patients were infected, but they noted several commonalities: All had weakened immune systems and practiced nasal rinsing.
Seven patients reported nasal rinsing for relief of chronic sinus infections, and at least two of them used neti pots. Two other patients did nasal rinsing as part of a cleansing ritual that is part of Indian tradition.
This amoeba can be found naturally all over the environment — in lakes, rivers, seawater and soil.
It can cause diseases of the skin and sinuses, and can infect the brain, where it can cause a deadly form of inflammation. The microorganism also has been connected to non-fatal, but sight-threatening, eye infections, sometimes through contaminated contact lens solution.
U.S. health officials have identified about 180 infections from the single-cell organism since the first one was diagnosed in 1956.
In the vast majority of cases, researcher don't know exactly how people became infected. But in reviewing cases in recent decades, CDC researchers increasingly received information that a number of the cases had done nasal rinsing, Haston said.
Research also has indicated it's common in tap water. A study done in Ohio in the 1990s found more than half of tap water samples studied contained the amoeba and similar microorganisms.
“It's very likely that we're all exposed to Acanthamoeba all the time,” she said.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.
Highway 39 remains closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne Wednesday following a collision at Rouleau, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
More than $267,000 in cash and a massive collection of designer clothes, shoes and accessories were seized during an investigation into an alleged “criminal organization” of Vancouver sex workers who extorted their clients, according to court documents.
The darkness of night has traditionally signalled reprieve for wildland firefighters, but a new Canadian study shows that's changing, and drought is the driving force.
A pair of Ukrainian justice ministers in Washington this week urged U.S. lawmakers to put aside domestic political disputes and find a way to continue supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia.
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' court records indicated Wednesday.
Rats have gotten into confiscated pot at New Orleans' aging police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mold and cockroaches, said the city's police chief.
South Africa's foreign minister says her country's citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home, deepening the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the UN's top court.
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.
The company that held a contract for the build of the ArriveCan app said it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general reported last month.
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
A systematic review of scientific studies on the Wim Hof method of cold water therapy found the quality of the research inadequate to support most claims of effectiveness without addition investigation.
We often think about how planes work – how they get into the air, and stay there safely. What we think about less are the everyday functions taking place onboard.
For years, scientists have known people who use neti pots can become infected with a brain-eating amoeba if they use the wrong kind of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second kind of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing.
A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' court records indicated Wednesday.
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
Neil Young is coming back to Spotify.
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
The federal minimum wage is set to increase next month. Here's what you need to know.
Statistics Canada says households owed $1.79 in credit market debt on average for every dollar of disposable income in the fourth quarter.
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
As she prepared for a risky spine operation around 18 months after sustaining injuries in a horrific 2011 car accident that left her in constant pain, Pamela Holt made a promise to herself to visit 80 countries before she turns 50.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
You could say a Christmas gift, combined with a lot of hard work, changed James Cameron's life.
Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.