2,000-year-old stringed instrument discovered in Vietnam: researchers

Researchers believe they have uncovered a 2,00-year-old stringed instrument in southern Vietnam (right). Here’s how it might have been played. (Supplied) Researchers believe they have uncovered a 2,00-year-old stringed instrument in southern Vietnam (right). Here’s how it might have been played. (Supplied)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report

The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social