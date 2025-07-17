ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

This historic manor in Saskatchewan offers a window into how pioneers settled Canada’s western frontier

By Angela Stewart

Published

WATCH: Serving as a spot for English settlers, the Cannington Manor village continues to tell stories of the province's pioneer past. Angela Stewart reports.


















Photos

