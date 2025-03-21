ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Saskatchewan ban on Coors Light, Budweiser ‘misguided,’ brewers say

By Rory MacLean

Published

WATCH: Popular beers such as Budweiser and Coors Light are among the American liquor products that will be coming off Sask. shelves. Wayne Mantyka explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.