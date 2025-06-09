ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Roughriders, RB Carey agree to terms: TSN

By Darrell Romuld

Published

TSN CFL Insiders Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor discuss whether or not the potential changes to the CFL's salary cap had any impact on the free agent activity on Tuesday, the Argonauts re-signing running back Ka'Deem Carey, the Lions bringing in quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and more.


















