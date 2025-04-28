ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Melfort Mustangs capture 2nd straight SJHL title

By Darrell Romuld

Published

The Melfort Mustangs beat the Weyburn Red Wings 4-1 in the SJHL championships series to claim their 2nd straight Canterra Seeds Cup.


















