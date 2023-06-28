Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get "full buy-in" from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
"As we put forward proposals to the other parties on how we can move forward to restore Canadians' confidence in our abilities to fight foreign interference, we will ensure before we launch any next process, that there is full buy-in by the other parties on how it will be done, and who will do it," Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.
In the aftermath of former rapporteur David Johnston's resignation earlier this month citing a "highly partisan atmosphere" in the lead up to and following his recommendation against a public inquiry, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been locked in negotiations with opposition parties over how to proceed.
There appeared to be momentum leading towards an imminent announcement of a potential inquiry, or other unspecified new process, when the House of Commons adjourned for the summer last week. But, since then there has been no news on whether it could be a full public inquiry after all, who could lead it, or what kind of timeline would be set on this investigation of the issue.
On Monday, Johnston submitted his final wrap-up report to the prime minister, formally concluding his work. This confidential addendum to his initial findings is not being made public, but access to it is being offered to opposition party leaders, if they pursue the requisite security clearance.
Expressing that the issue of foreign interference requires "responsible leadership and a serious approach" Trudeau said the way the entire Johnston chapter unfolded between March and June is the reason the Liberals won't be making any further moves towards a new probe until all parties are on-side with whatever the next steps are.
"We saw the excessive partisanship and toxicity that was aimed at, and rendered it impossible for our esteemed former governor general David Johnson to actually be able to continue his work," Trudeau said.
"This is something I think all Canadians know we have to avoid in the future as we deal with foreign interference. And that's why we are going to be making sure that we have consensus around the path forward, around the framework, around the individual or individuals we will put in charge of the next steps, before we actually announce anything."
While the prime minister is in pursuit of all-party signoff on a new approach to examine foreign interference in Canadian elections past and potential further mechanisms needed to be better secure future votes from "ongoing" meddling attempts, the opposition parties continue to say their line in the sand is a public inquiry.
Just prior to Parliament breaking, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet had signalled that an announcement was imminent, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told CTV News Channel's Power Play that he was "cautiously optimistic" but they hadn’t yet gotten a "clear commitment" from the government on a full public inquiry with full powers.
Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has made it clear, both in the House and in writing to LeBlanc that his "demands" are for Trudeau to agree to call an independent inquiry under the Inquiries Act, and then his party would provide a shortlist of names to lead it as well as a proposed mandate and terms of reference.
