OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while it’s uncomfortable to admit and challenging to identify, there is systemic racism in all systems that govern the country, including Canada’s national police force.

A day after RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said she "struggles" with the term when asked whether there’s systemic racism in the police force, Trudeau said while it may not be expressed through "intentional" or "aggressive" acts, it exists subtly in every corner of the country.

"Systemic racism is an issue right across the country, in all our institutions, including in all our police forces, including in the RCMP," said the prime minister on Thursday.

"It is recognizing that the systems we have built over the past generations have not always treated people of racialized backgrounds, of Indigenous backgrounds fairly through the very construction of the systems that exist."

He says that requires Canadians to go back and reflect on the building blocks that elevated these organizations and examine whether they were built on a racist foundation.

"There are people who highlight that, 'well it’s painting all our institutions with a negative brush and it’s not being proud of the Canada that we built, and that our ancestors built.' Nonsense. Canadian exceptionalism isn’t thinking that we’re the best, it’s knowing that we could be," he said.

During an interview Wednesday with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said that the national police force is not immune to "unconscious bias" but stopped short of saying there is widespread systemic racism.

"I’m struggling with it because I’ve heard about five or six definitions," she said.

"And so when I think of systemic racism being embedded into policy and procedure, one thing I do know for sure in the RCMP is we look through that (gender-based analysis plus) lens to identify the ways in which policies and practices may unintentionally disadvantage some groups, and we want to continue to learn from that and make sure that we absolutely in our organization promote that inclusion."

The prime minister said he still has confidence in Lucki’s leadership, despite these remarks, and her efforts to follow through on police reform in the coming months.

"I have confidence in Commissioner Lucki and I know that the changes she has already begun to bring to our national police force and the work that we’re doing to be doing together in the coming months, is going to make a huge difference in combating systemic racism and reducing it in this country," said Trudeau.

Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki on Monday denied the presence of systemic racism within policing in Canada, which sparked criticism from anti-racism advocates who say the proof is in the data.

More to come...