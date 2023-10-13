Politics

    • Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law

    Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.

    On Friday, five out of seven judges ruled the environmental scheme as too broad in its assessment of environmental impacts.

    "Environmental protection remains one of today's most pressing challenges," said Chief Justice Richard Wagner. "To meet this challenge, Parliament has the power to enact a scheme of environmental assessment. Parliament also has the duty however, to act within the enduring division of powers framework laid out in the Constitution."

    The bill, enacted by Parliament in 2019, provides a process for assessing the environmental impacts of designated energy projects. It also allows for more public consultation and participation in the assessment of any future energy projects.

    The legislation's critics have called it the "No More Pipelines" bill. The province of Alberta sent it to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which ruled the legislation unconstitutional in 2022. Ottawa appealed the decision to the Supreme Court and arguments were heard last spring. Nine out of the 10 provinces oppose the scheme.

    "The scheme's decision-making mechanism therefore loses its focus on regulating the federal impacts," Wagner said. "The constitutional frailties of the scheme's decision-making functions are exacerbated by its focus on regulating an overbroad range of impacts."

    The designated projects section of the legislation, which includes projects set out under the regulations of the bill and those subject to ministerial orders, is the section the Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional.

    However, the judgement does rule that sections 81-91 in the bill, which relate to projects that are carried out on federal land, is constitutional.

