RCMP to begin collecting, analyzing race-based data in pilot project
The RCMP says it will begin collecting race-based data in select locations this month to better understand interactions between police and people in various communities.
The pilot project follows two years of consultations across Canada.
The national police force says the data about use of force, arrests and routine checks will provide evidence-based information to help improve how officers serve a diverse population.
The Mounties plan to collect, analyze and report the data to gain insight into the experiences of Indigenous Peoples, as well as Black and other racialized individuals, in dealing with officers.
The pilot project comes more than three years after Brenda Lucki, RCMP commissioner at the time, acknowledged that systemic racism exists in the police force.
The May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minnesota police fanned the flames of fury over racism in the United States and sparked anger and concern in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.
Armed men have broken into the set of a public television channel in Ecuador as it broadcast live and threatened people as the country reels from a series of attacks after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
