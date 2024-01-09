Politics

    • RCMP to begin collecting, analyzing race-based data in pilot project

    Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Michael Duheme, speaks during a Canadian citizenship ceremony at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride stables in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Michael Duheme, speaks during a Canadian citizenship ceremony at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride stables in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    OTTAWA -

    The RCMP says it will begin collecting race-based data in select locations this month to better understand interactions between police and people in various communities.

    The pilot project follows two years of consultations across Canada.

    The national police force says the data about use of force, arrests and routine checks will provide evidence-based information to help improve how officers serve a diverse population.

    The Mounties plan to collect, analyze and report the data to gain insight into the experiences of Indigenous Peoples, as well as Black and other racialized individuals, in dealing with officers.

    The pilot project comes more than three years after Brenda Lucki, RCMP commissioner at the time, acknowledged that systemic racism exists in the police force.

    The May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minnesota police fanned the flames of fury over racism in the United States and sparked anger and concern in Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

