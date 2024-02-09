Politics

    • Poilievre proposes mandatory prison terms for extortion-related crimes

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference with Indigenous leaders in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. He proposes a plan for First Nations to collect 50 per cent of the federal taxes paid by industrial activities on their land, with industry getting a tax credit in exchange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference with Indigenous leaders in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. He proposes a plan for First Nations to collect 50 per cent of the federal taxes paid by industrial activities on their land, with industry getting a tax credit in exchange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share
    SURREY, B.C. -

    Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government will establish mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of extortion.

    The opposition leader says extortion-related crime has skyrocketed with police in multiple provinces dealing with organized crime threats against businesses.

    Poilievre's remarks were delivered in a commercial centre in Surrey, B.C., where police say shots were fired at a business in November.

    Poilievre says the Conservatives would impose mandatory minimum sentences of three years on anyone convicted of extortion, and five years for someone found to be "acting on behalf of gangs or organized crime."

    He says his party's plan will give police and prosecutors another tool to target "ringleaders" of criminal gangs, and also "restore" a four-year mandatory minimum sentence for extortionists who use guns.

    Poilievre says arson would be considered an "aggravating factor" in extortion cases, and there would be a reversal of what he called "catch and release" policing.

    His comments come amid a wave of extortion threats, shootings and arson that police in three provinces say are primarily targeting South Asian-owned businesses.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News