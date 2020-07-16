CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
PM Trudeau confirms Canada-U.S. border closure extending to Aug. 21
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 2:46PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel until August 21.
The ban on discretionary travel was first introduced in March and has been extended each month since. The latest extension was set to expire on July 21.
More to come.
