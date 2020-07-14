CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Canada, U.S. agree to keep borders closed another 30 days: sources
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel until August 21, CTV News has confirmed.
Sources say both governments are on the same page despite some congressional calls for a phased reopening approach.
The ban, introduced in March and extended each month since, was set to expire on July 21.
During a press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased that a decision on the border would be made later this week after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier that morning.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
