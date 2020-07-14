OTTAWA -- Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel until August 21, CTV News has confirmed.

Sources say both governments are on the same page despite some congressional calls for a phased reopening approach.

The ban, introduced in March and extended each month since, was set to expire on July 21.

During a press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased that a decision on the border would be made later this week after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier that morning.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...