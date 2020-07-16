CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Feds to deliver more than $19B to provinces and territories in COVID-19 support
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 2:32PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 2:44PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that a $19 billion deal has been reached between the federal government and the provinces and territories to help economies rebound from the pandemic.
Trudeau said the funds will help communities prepare for a potential second wave and will go towards boosting testing capabilities, stockpiling personal protective equipment, and help invest in municipal transport.
More to come…
