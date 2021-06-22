OTTAWA -- With the House of Commons set to adjourn for the summer tomorrow, federal ministers are making last-minute legislative moves, including presenting a new disability benefit bill and updating Canada’s firearms policy.

As MPs continue to work long hours to deal with as much outstanding parliamentary business as they can, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the latest policy initiatives his cabinet has advanced while he remains in quarantine.

On Tuesday morning, Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough tabled a bill that proposes to create a new disability benefit, which would exist alongside existing disability support programs.

“The goal is to lift hundreds of thousands of people living with a disability out of poverty,” Trudeau said Tuesday, adding that the bill comes alongside a new “disability inclusion action plan.”

As well, with an existing legislative proposal to toughen gun laws and implement a prohibited firearm buyback program unlikely to pass before the House rises, later on Tuesday Public Safety Minister Bill Blair will unveil new measures to combat gun violence.

“As of July 7th, when someone applies for a firearms licence, the background check will cover their whole life instead of just the last five years,” Trudeau said, noting that additional regulations are rolling out that would make it a legal requirement for gun sellers to verify the buyer’s license and keep records of all firearms.

“This is already the best practice for most reputable retailers, and it will help investigators trace firearms used in crimes,” Trudeau said.

These two moves come as other ministers have also sought to put mandate-commitment initiatives in the window before the two-month summer hiatus. In addition to the disability and firearm policy updates, last week Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Melanie Joly tabled an overhaul of the Official Languages act aimed at strengthening French protections.

And, Justice Minister David Lametti has given notice that he intends to soon table a new bill that would amend the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act in regards to hate propaganda, hate crimes, and hate speech. The government has been promising to tackle so-called “online harms” and it’s expected this bill will be one piece of that plan.

While the government has presented these proposals, none are expected to actually advance before the end of the sitting on Wednesday, meaning the earliest they could become law would be in the fall when Parliament is scheduled to resume, barring an election call.

Meanwhile, MPs have been burning the midnight oil in the House of Commons, seeing the controversial Broadcasting Act update Bill C-10 pass into the Senate in the early morning hours, and the vote set for conversion therapy legislation Bill C-6 scheduled for later today. The budget implementation bill has also yet to pass, and while it is in the final stage in the House there is a concern that key pandemic benefits will lapse unless the extensions contained within the bill pass imminently.

Tensions have been strained across the aisle in the last few weeks, with the Liberals accusing the Conservatives of habitual “purely partisan” obstruction and the opposition parties responding with criticism the government mismanaged its legislative agenda, seeing few non-COVID-19 aid bills pass since being reduced to a minority government in the 2019 election.

During his COVID-19 address, the prime minister called on the Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats to work with the Liberals to pass as much as possible in the final hours of this session.

“We have seen a level of… toxicity in the House that is of real concern. There's always a back and forth in Parliament, there's always got to be debate and holding people to account and we welcome that and continue to, there's also a time to work together,” Trudeau said, dodging a question about whether the Liberals are setting the groundwork for calling an election on the basis of the legislative logjam.

More coming.