No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
The creation of AUKUS was announced in September 2021 to help Australia develop nuclear-propelled submarines, as Indo-Pacific countries worked on plans to deal with an increasingly adversarial China.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is not in the market for nuclear-powered submarines. Despite this, Defence Minister Anita Anand said last month the federal government would be interested in co-operation with AUKUS members on matters involving quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other technology, The Canadian Press has reported.
Meanwhile the Canadian military and other defence experts have raised concerns about Canada being shut out of AUKUS, The Canadian Press has also reported.
But in an interview with CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, Kirby told host Vassy Kapelos that “people are kind of looking at AUKUS in the wrong ways,” by describing it as an alliance, or “some sort of club” as opposed to simply a “consortium to help Australia develop this particular military capability.”
“We’re simply focused on making sure that (Australia) can get nuclear-powered submarines,” Kirby insisted. “That's where our focus is … and there really aren't discussions right now or plans to modify the AUKUS arrangement in the future.
“I can't be perfectly predictive of where things are going in the Indo-Pacific, but that's what this is focused on,” he added. “And that's where our heads are right now.”
Kirby added that while the U.S. recognizes “Canada as an Indo-Pacific power,” and that “there's a key role for Canada clearly in addressing Indo-Pacific challenges,” that does not include membership in AUKUS at this point.
“I just don't have anything to say on that,” Kirby said. “In terms of what AUKUS could look like going forward, again, we’re really tailoring it towards this nuclear-propelled submarine capability.”
He added the security pact is “just not there yet” in deciding whether it will ever be expanded to include other technologies and capabilities.
Former Canadian national security adviser Vincent Rigby told CTV News that Kirby’s comments are “surprising,” in light of media reports that both Canada and New Zealand would be interested in joining a “second (non-nuclear) pillar of AUKUS” focused on other capabilities, namely in cyber and tech.
Rigby has raised concerns about Canada’s lack of membership in the security pact.
“It begs the question whether Kirby was only referring to the first pillar, focused exclusively on nuclear-powered subs,” Rigby wrote in an email to CTV News on Friday.
“If it turns out that the U.S. has shut the door completely to possible future Canadian membership in AUKUS, it will mean Canada will continue to be left out of a major partnership among Five Eyes Allies while also being denied access to advanced defence technology,” he also wrote. “On both counts, this would be a major blow to Canada.”
With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha and The Canadian Press
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party's finances
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Large survey on dog owners shows healthy habits for pups include 'running with the pack'
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
More than 60 million people could face severe storms Sunday
More than 60 million people from Colorado to the Carolinas are under threat for severe storms Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes, with the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest threat.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
In backrooms and on social media, battle rages over law to expand railway competition
An obscure law has Canada's two main railways fighting back over concerns about expenses and congestion, with the drama playing out in social media posts and a backroom lobbying push.
