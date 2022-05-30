New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will present the bill after the daily question period before joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and supportive voices, including some city mayors, from across the country for a press conference at Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The legislation will revive some federal measures that did not pass before last year's general election and flesh out new proposals made during the subsequent campaign.
They include a mandatory buyback of guns the government considers assault-style firearms, a crackdown on high-capacity firearm magazines and efforts to combat gun smuggling.
The Liberals also promised to work with provinces and territories that want to ban handguns outright.
Though a national ban is not anticipated in the bill, the government could take steps in that direction by phasing out handgun ownership with a cap on the number of firearm licences, outlawing the importation and manufacture of new handguns, or enacting tougher storage rules.
Prominent gun-control advocacy group PolySeSouvient has criticized the government's approach of leaving a handgun ban up to individual provinces, saying it would create an ineffective patchwork of rules in Canada.
Trudeau defended the approach last week, citing "a range of opinions and views across the country."
Speaking about the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, Trudeau said Canadians are "remarkably united" in wanting to reduce gun violence" at home.
"That unity is what we're going to move forward with as we take new steps in the coming weeks on gun control," Trudeau said at a press conference in Saskatchewan last Tuesday.
An "assault-style" firearm ban -- the government's flagship gun-control promise to date -- involves moving forward on a mandatory buyback of models the government outlawed in May 2020.
The plan has won praise from gun-control advocates, but Conservative MPs and others opposed to the plan have suggested it targets legitimate gun owners rather than preventing illegal firearms from falling into the wrong hands.
The buyback will cover some 1,500 models of firearms the government banned through order-in-council on the basis they have no place in hunting or sport shooting.
But some similar models remain legal, and gun-control advocates say Canadian manufacturers have managed to circumvent the rules by introducing new firearms.
PolySeSouvient has urged the government to change the firearm classification system to eliminate loopholes and capture all current and future guns that fall into the category.
Several women's groups have also implored the government to do away with a provision in the previous iteration of the bill that called for potential victims to seek a court order to deprive a stalker or abuser of their guns.
The National Association of Women and the Law and several other groups warned in a letter to Mendicino this month the so-called red flag provision downloads responsibility for gun-law enforcement from authorities onto others, including possible targets of violence.
"There is no support for downloading or eroding the responsibility of law enforcement and other government officials to implement gun laws," the letter said.
"Citizens or other organizations, much less potential victims, should not be expected to put themselves at risk by going to court to request action that should be immediate and within the direct responsibility of police."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said.
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as the mayor told The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and 'the city has been completely ruined.'
Canada
-
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
-
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
-
Second federal flight carrying Ukrainians bound for Canada lands in Montreal
A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
World
-
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as the mayor told The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and 'the city has been completely ruined.'
-
Oklahoma festival shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured: agency
Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.
-
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
-
Colombia presidential race to runoff between leftist and businessman
In a blow to Colombia's political class, a leftist former rebel and a populist businessman took the top two spots in the country's presidential election Sunday and headed to a runoff showdown in June.
-
Britain abuzz ahead of days-long bash to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign
Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.
-
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
Politics
-
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Health
-
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
-
U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients
Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time.
-
Monkeypox outbreak reaches 257 confirmed cases worldwide, WHO says
The World Health Organization has received reports of 257 confirmed monkeypox cases and about 120 suspected cases in 23 nations where the virus is not endemic as of Thursday, it said in a Sunday update.
Sci-Tech
-
Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe
A Cape Cod science centre and one of the world's largest shipping businesses are collaborating on a project to use robotic buoys to protect a vanishing whale from lethal collisions with ships.
-
Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution
Researchers working in partnership with UBC believe an eco-friendly material could help solve the world’s plastic pollution problem.
-
Broken comet could trigger visible meteor shower Monday
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
Entertainment
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
Forget breaking the sound barrier: Tom Cruise just flew past a major career milestone. The 59-year-old superstar just got his first $100 million opening weekend with 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
-
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
-
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raises US$900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised US$900,000 for the country's military battling the Russian invasion by selling the contest's trophy.
Business
-
Asian stocks rise after Wall Street breaks string of declines
Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.
-
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
-
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand -- and price -- for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it's profiting from the war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
-
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
Sports
-
Finland defeats Canada in overtime to win IIHF World Championship
Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men's World Hockey Championship on Sunday.
-
NBA Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for title
The NBA title matchup is set: It'll be Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in a series that begins Thursday night in San Francisco.
-
Sweden's Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 victory
Marcus Ericsson, once a Formula One backmarker, is now an IndyCar frontrunner. And an Indianapolis 500 champion. Ericsson became the second Swede to win the Indy 500 on Sunday when he held off some of the biggest names in North American auto racing in front of the largest crowd of his life.
Autos
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.