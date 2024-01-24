Politics

    • NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a second Trump presidency would be trouble for Canada

    EDMONTON -

    Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says former U.S. president Donald Trump is completely in his own world, and if he makes it back to the White House it could spell trouble for Canada.

    During the NDP's caucus retreat in Edmonton, Singh said Trump operates in his own league, and likened him to an egomaniac who is seeking vengeance on his political enemies.

    Singh says it's incredibly disturbing to watch it unfold.

    Trump's rematch with U.S. President Joe Biden became more likely Tuesday after he won the New Hampshire primary, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination.

    This week, the Liberal government announced it will launch a “Team Canada” task force to promote its domestic interests to prepare for a Trump presidency, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says represents a certain amount of unpredictability.

    With the United States election in full swing and the Liberals down in the polls, they have begun escalating their attacks on Tories as conducting American-style politics and on Pierre Poilievre as representing “Trump North.”

    The Conservatives have dismissed the Liberal attacks as a distraction from pocketbook issues.

    “Donald Trump is frankly in completely a world of his own,” Singh said Tuesday. “The things that he has done, the things that he has said, the type of person he is, there is no other comparison to someone who is as bad for democracy, as bad for people, as bad for the planet as Donald Trump.”

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

