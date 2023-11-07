NDP keeps carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST off all forms of home heating.
It's an affordability-focused push the New Democrats have been making for months, but amid the current political firestorm the Liberals are facing over their recent carbon tax carve-out for home heating oil and doubling of the rural rebate top-up, attention on the issue has gained new traction.
Similar to Monday's failed Conservative motion calling for the three-year pause on the carbon price collected from home heating oil to be expanded to all forms of home heating, Singh's proposal is non-binding, meaning even if it passes, it won't force the government to act.
Specifically, the NDP motion is calling for three things:
- Removing the GST from all forms of home heating;
- Making eco-energy retrofits and heat pumps free and easy to access for low-income and middle-class Canadians, regardless of energy source; and
- Financing these projects by putting in place a tax on the excess profits of big oil and gas corporations.
"Canadians continue to struggle with dramatic increases to the cost of living while Canada’s biggest corporations, including oil and gas corporations, post record profits," reads the motion in-part, sponsored by B.C. NDP MP Taylor Bachrach.
"[And] federal government programs aimed at supporting energy-efficient retrofits such as heat pumps are hard to access, especially for low-income Canadians … effective climate action must also address the very real affordability concerns of ordinary Canadians."
While the motion was debated for the majority of the sitting day Tuesday, it won't come to a vote until later in the week. Early indications are that it may be unlikely that the Conservative caucus will be reciprocating the support the NDP lent to their latest carbon tax motion.
During debate in the House on Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the New Democrats of performing "yet another flip-flop."
"Originally they wanted to quadruple the tax. Yesterday, they said they wanted to pause the tax. And today they won't take a position because they have omitted mention of the prime minister's quadrupling of the tax in to the motion," Poilievre said, before unsuccessfully trying to tack on an amendment to the motion.
"Now the question is, what are the Liberals and Conservatives going to do tomorrow? If the Conservatives, if Pierre Poilievre is serious about giving people a break, then he will support this motion tomorrow. He'll vote in favor of it. If he doesn't vote in favor of it, it'll show two things," Singh told reporters Tuesday.
"One, that the corporate controlled-Conservatives are too interested in protecting the profits of big oil and gas to support this motion, or two, they're so opposed to helping people do the right thing… that they're voting against a plan to help people lower their costs and fight the climate crisis."
When pressed by CTV’s Power Play host Vassy Kapelos later on Tuesday, Singh would not say how much money the measure would save the average Canadian household.
In a back-and-forth kicking off question period earlier in the day, Trudeau called out Poilievre for his “divisive rhetoric” on the issue, and accused the Conservatives of failing to recognize that climate change is real.
“These are things that we've done right across the country. Only the Conservatives would think that taking serious action on climate change and supporting Canadians right across the country with affordability measures would be divisive,” he said.
The Senate also voted Tuesday to advance Bill C-234 — a private member’s bill by Conservative MP Ben Lobb — seeking further exemptions in the carbon price for certain fuels used in farming.
Namely, the bill would make changes to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to include natural gas and propane as qualifying farming fuels exempt from the carbon tax.
If the Senate passes it, the bill would also scrap the carbon price to heat and cool buildings used for raising livestock or growing crops, as well as on grain drying and feed preparation.
But senators have been debating in recent weeks whether to amend the bill and continue charging the fuel price on natural gas and propane for heating and cooling of barns and greenhouses, a cost that farmers have said is untenable and unfair.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate voted to reject the proposed amendment and proceed to third reading of the bill, unamended, at its next sitting.
Farmers, experts, and senators have said the bill creates a carve-out in the carbon tax for those who should have had an exemption from the beginning.
“It’s the fairness that strikes me about this bill over and over again,” said Sen. Pat Duncan during debate in the upper chamber last week. “It’s fair to include the farmers who were left out and to correct this oversight.”
“Let’s remember that natural gas and propane are the cleanest burning fuels,” Duncan also said. “Will allowing this rebate and passing Bill C-234 make a tremendous difference to Canada reaching the climate change goals? I don’t think so. It will correct an oversight and be fair to all concerned.”
Lobb's bill has been before Parliament since 2022 and passed the House in March 2023. It still needs to clear third reading before becoming law.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Judge expected to give final instructions to jury in Peter Nygard's sex assault trial
The judge presiding over Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
House nears vote on censuring Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war
The House was nearing a showdown vote late Tuesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- the only Palestinian American in Congress -- for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised as a 'historic step' a recommendation by the European Union executive on Wednesday to invite Kyiv to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, even as it fights to repel Russia's war.
-
Turkiye's highest court on Wednesday upheld a controversial media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading "disinformation," rejecting the main opposition party's request for its annulment.
-
North Korea on Wednesday criticized rival South Korea for removing a law that banned private activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North, insisting that such activities amount to psychological warfare and threatening to respond with a 'shower of shells.'
-
Now it's Ivanka Trump's turn to face questioning in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into the family business. Ex-President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who has been in his inner circle in both business and politics, is due on the stand Wednesday, after trying unsuccessfully to block her testimony.
-
Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia received positive news on Wednesday about their quests to join the European Union but countries in the volatile Balkans region that have waited years longer to become members of the world's biggest trading bloc appeared to slip back in the queue.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game 'The Legend of Zelda,' the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball.
-
-
The head of Indigo Books and Music Inc. says the company is embarking on a transformation plan.
-
The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than US$44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Adidas believes it may have to write off the remaining 300 million euros (US $320 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
-
More than 40 per cent of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies.
-
Unless you've been living under a pile of leaves, you've no doubt heard about the 'Leave the Leaves' movement that's been gaining in popularity in recent years. The idea is to avoid sending bagged-up fallen leaves to landfills.
Canada's Fernandez and Stakusic tabbed for singles matches against Spain at BJK Cup
Leylah Fernandez and Billie Jean King Cup rookie Marina Stakusic will play singles for Canada in its opening tie against host Spain.
-
The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.
-
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.
-
President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union, and the two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close
-
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.