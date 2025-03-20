ADVERTISEMENT

Nanos

Nanos seat projections show tightening race, potential for ‘volatility’ in next election campaign

By Christl Dabu and Phil Hahn

Published

The gloves are off with Pierre Poilievre and Mark Carney hurling attack ads at each other, with the ballot question being who can stand up to Donald Trump.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.