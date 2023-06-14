Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March, but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.

Mendicino and his office have come under scrutiny in recent days over the handling of the case, which has sparked outrage across Canada and reopened old wounds for the families of victims who have also seen their perpetrators transferred to lower-security facilities in recent years.

In a statement to CTV News, Audrey Champoux, press secretary and senior communications advisor in Mendicino’s office, said the office first learned of the potential transfer of Bernardo, a notorious serial rapist and killer, through “generic communications products” on March 2.

Champoux said this came after the minister’s office received a request from the prime minister’s office discussing the potential transfer and requesting further information.

“At this point, specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed. Staff examined possible options for potentially changing the independent decision over the subsequent period, and were informed there weren’t any,” she said in a statement to CTV News Wednesday evening.

Champoux said Mendicino was personally informed of Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security prison in Quebec on May 30, the day after Bernardo was actually transferred by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

“He immediately requested to speak to the (CSC commissioner), and a meeting was arranged at the earliest possible opportunity,” she added.

“Throughout this period, the authority to make or change the decision rested solely with CSC.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also confirmed Wednesday that the prime minister was briefed on the transfer on May 29 — but his staff was in the loop earlier — before Mendicino.

The handling of the case also drew criticism from the Official Opposition, which called on Mendicino to resign over the handling of the case on Wednesday morning. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Medicino of “lying” to Canadians about when he was made aware of Bernardo’s transfer and said that if the minister doesn’t step aside or take action to fire those responsible in his office, then Trudeau should “fire him.”

Mendicino defended himself in the House of Commons and put out a statement Wednesday indicating that changes are ahead, including requiring the CSC to inform victims any time an inmate is transferred from maximum security to lower security facilities and to “formally and directly” notify the minister in advance.

In a statement to CTV News, the CSC acknowledged that continued public attention of this case must be “very difficult” for the victims of Bernardo and their families and expressed regret for “any pain or concern this transfer has caused.”

The federal agency said that by policy,when an offender is being transferred to a medium-security institution, its victim services unit notifies victims as soon as the transfer has been completed.

“In this instance, however, victims were notified first thing the day of the transfer (at 9:00 a.m.) and provided with additional information immediately after the transfer,” the statement reads.

“This was done both verbally and in writing, and notification included all information victims are entitled to under the Correctional and Conditional Release Act, which includes the security level, location, and a summary of the reasons for transfer.”

The CSC said it also explained the differences between medium and maximum-security institutions, provided registered victims with a “correctional plan progress report” for Bernardo and a CSC commissioner spoke directly with one of the victims “at their request” and answered their questions.

“Please note, one of the considerations for not providing sooner notifications was the safety and security of the staff who had to conduct the transfer given it was publicly known that the offender was located at Millhaven Institution,” the government agency added.

Bernardo, 58, was convicted in 1995 for kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering two teenagers in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka.

Sentenced to life in prison, he is designated a dangerous offender and is currently serving an indeterminate sentence with no end date.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV National News’ Parliamentary Bureau Reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver