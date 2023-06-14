Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign

Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.

