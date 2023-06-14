Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March, but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
Mendicino and his office have come under scrutiny in recent days over the handling of the case, which has sparked outrage across Canada and reopened old wounds for the families of victims who have also seen their perpetrators transferred to lower-security facilities in recent years.
In a statement to CTV News, Audrey Champoux, press secretary and senior communications advisor in Mendicino’s office, said the office first learned of the potential transfer of Bernardo, a notorious serial rapist and killer, through “generic communications products” on March 2.
Champoux said this came after the minister’s office received a request from the prime minister’s office discussing the potential transfer and requesting further information.
“At this point, specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed. Staff examined possible options for potentially changing the independent decision over the subsequent period, and were informed there weren’t any,” she said in a statement to CTV News Wednesday evening.
Champoux said Mendicino was personally informed of Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security prison in Quebec on May 30, the day after Bernardo was actually transferred by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
“He immediately requested to speak to the (CSC commissioner), and a meeting was arranged at the earliest possible opportunity,” she added.
“Throughout this period, the authority to make or change the decision rested solely with CSC.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also confirmed Wednesday that the prime minister was briefed on the transfer on May 29 — but his staff was in the loop earlier — before Mendicino.
The handling of the case also drew criticism from the Official Opposition, which called on Mendicino to resign over the handling of the case on Wednesday morning. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Medicino of “lying” to Canadians about when he was made aware of Bernardo’s transfer and said that if the minister doesn’t step aside or take action to fire those responsible in his office, then Trudeau should “fire him.”
Mendicino defended himself in the House of Commons and put out a statement Wednesday indicating that changes are ahead, including requiring the CSC to inform victims any time an inmate is transferred from maximum security to lower security facilities and to “formally and directly” notify the minister in advance.
In a statement to CTV News, the CSC acknowledged that continued public attention of this case must be “very difficult” for the victims of Bernardo and their families and expressed regret for “any pain or concern this transfer has caused.”
The federal agency said that by policy,when an offender is being transferred to a medium-security institution, its victim services unit notifies victims as soon as the transfer has been completed.
“In this instance, however, victims were notified first thing the day of the transfer (at 9:00 a.m.) and provided with additional information immediately after the transfer,” the statement reads.
“This was done both verbally and in writing, and notification included all information victims are entitled to under the Correctional and Conditional Release Act, which includes the security level, location, and a summary of the reasons for transfer.”
The CSC said it also explained the differences between medium and maximum-security institutions, provided registered victims with a “correctional plan progress report” for Bernardo and a CSC commissioner spoke directly with one of the victims “at their request” and answered their questions.
“Please note, one of the considerations for not providing sooner notifications was the safety and security of the staff who had to conduct the transfer given it was publicly known that the offender was located at Millhaven Institution,” the government agency added.
Bernardo, 58, was convicted in 1995 for kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering two teenagers in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka.
Sentenced to life in prison, he is designated a dangerous offender and is currently serving an indeterminate sentence with no end date.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV National News’ Parliamentary Bureau Reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
This Jupiter-like planet may have eaten its neighbour at some point: Canadian study
In one of the most detailed examinations of an exoplanet yet, Quebec-based scientists have calculated the chemical composition for a massive gas giant more than 634 light years away from us and found that it likely swallowed another neighbouring planet.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
