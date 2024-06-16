Lifestyle

    • Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day

    William's children also put out a Father's Day message. (The Princess of Wales via CNN Newsource) William's children also put out a Father's Day message. (The Princess of Wales via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    London -

    Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.

    The heir to the British throne posted the image on X and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

    The photo shows William and the then-Prince of Wales outside with a ball at Charles’ feet.

    William’s own children – George, Charlotte and Louis – shared a tribute to their father on their parents’ Instagram account that included a photograph of the four of them at the beach.

    “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L,” read the message from Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    The photo was taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales, according to the caption.

    Father’s Day comes a day after the Princess of Wales attended her first public engagement since being diagnosed with cancer. The 42-year-old joined other British royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the King’s birthday on Saturday.

    King Charles is also being treated for an unspecified cancer. The monarch, 75, returned to his public duties in April while he continues to receive treatment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News