Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
A controversial decision made by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) last week to move serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison has been met with much scrutiny, particularly among the family deeply impacted by another notable killer.
Rodney Stafford, the father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was kidnapped, murdered and raped in 2009, says Bernardo's transfer has re-vcitimized him and his family.
"It's just another slap in the face for more Canadian families," Stafford told CTV News.
Similar to Bernardo, Tori's killers, Michael Rafferty and Terri-Lynne Mcclintic, were transferred to a lower security prison after serving several years of a life sentence for first degree murder. In 2018, McClintic was briefly transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan. However, two months later she was sent to a multi-level federal women's prison following outcry over the transfer.
Rafferty was initially serving his sentence in a maximum security prison in Port-Cartier, Que., but in 2018 he was switched to a medium security prison in La Macaza; the same facility Paul Bernardo was recently sent to.
Bernardo, who was convicted for raping and murdering Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in 1995, has already served 30 years in a maximum-level security prison. However legal experts say most prisoners in a maximum security facility are usually transferred to a lower levelled prison after two years.
The CSC has yet to explain why Bernardo was transferred, though experts speculate it could be due to several factors including security threats against Bernardo or even adjustments to the facility's resources.
Public outcry shortly followed the announcement as Ontario Premier Doug Ford had stern words for Bernardo, saying he should "rot in hell" and even called for the firing of the CSC's commissioner, Anne Kelly. The CSC has since issued a statement assuring Canadians of the security parameters of all facilities, no matter the security level and noted Bernardo's transfer is being reviewed.
Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino also offered his sympathies to the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, stating he would be addressing the transfer to the CSC and commissioner directly.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Toronto air quality warning ends after 4 straight days of smoky conditions
The smog that has hung above the city of Toronto as a result of wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec has cleared.
-
Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash
Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Air quality remains low risk in the capital, with sun in the forecast
Barrie
-
Ontario police search for 3 children from Muskoka area
Ontario police are searching for three missing children from the Muskoka area.
-
Driver accused of being impaired with open liquor in vehicle charged with stunt driving on Hwy 400
A driver accused of being impaired and having open liquor in the vehicle faces several charges after allegedly speeding along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte.
-
Smoke alarms alert occupants of Bracebridge home to early morning fire
Emergency crews battled an early morning house fire in Bracebridge Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Air quality statement lifted in Waterloo-Wellington
A special air quality statement has been lifted in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Six Nations’ Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
-
Waterloo region and Woodstock police arrest four people, seize drugs, cash, and cars
A joint investigation between police in Waterloo region and Woodstock has led to the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, cash, and cars, as well as four people being arrested.
London
-
Crews respond to structure fire in Sarnia
Fire, police and EMS are on scene and Christina Street is closed between London Road and Nelson Street.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London and area forecast for June 9, 2023
After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.
-
Generous donation for rural southwestern Ont. hospital
A generous donation for a rural Ontario hospital will help improve service in the emergency department, among other things.
Windsor
-
Three-vehicle crash reported at Howard Ave and Memorial Drive
Windsor police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Howard Avenue on Friday.
-
Charges laid after well-being check for person passed out in a car
Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called for a well-being check. When they arrived, officers found a man passed out in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger’s seat.
-
Air quality statement no longer in effect
After days of poor air quality due to forest fires in the Maritimes and Northern Ontario, the air quality statement for southern Ontario is no longer in effect.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
-
Cases of Lyme disease rebound in Quebec after 2020 slowdown
Lyme disease in Quebec was back on the rise in 2021, following a brief slowdown in 2020. Of the 650 cases of Lyme disease acquired in Quebec, Estrie was again the most affected region. With 452 cases, it accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all infections in the province.
Atlantic
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Winnipeg
-
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
-
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
-
Rock blasting to cause delays on Trans-Canada Highway
Manitobans are being warned to expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway beginning next week due to rock blasting.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
-
Body of Calgary worker, buried in trench, recovered
Investigations are ongoing after a man, working on a sewer line in northwest Calgary, died after he was buried in a trench.
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
-
Defrocked priest facing new sexual assault charges in Igloolik, Nunavut
Court records show defrocked Oblate priest Eric Dejaeger is facing six charges of indecent assault and two charges of sexual assault for crimes he allegedly committed in Nunavut between 1978 and 1982.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Vancouver
-
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Blame to go around': BC United accepts role in Surrey hospital crisis while pledging investment
A day after the NDP government presented its 30-point plan to address the crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the official Opposition is pledging to build a tower, while acknowledging their role in the situation.
-
Sunshine Coast mayor wants province to help prevent another devastating drought
As B.C. continues to see unseasonably hot and dry conditions, there are growing drought concerns on the Sunshine Coast.
Politics
-
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
-
Canada sought use of European Union compound in Kabul for fingerprinting, reneged
Canada requested use of the European Union's compound in Kabul to help with tasks such as fingerprinting for those fleeing Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Health
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
-
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' delivers what matters to fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' 'Daliland,' and 'Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis).'
-
Bell Media touts 'strike-proof' TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up
Executives at Bell Media say they've designed a 'strike-proof' fall television lineup that will carry its banner CTV network and Crave TV and streaming platform through months of potential labour unrest that's already shut down much of Hollywood.
-
Morning maven Marilyn Denis wraps decades-long daytime TV tenure
Daytime mainstay Marilyn Denis makes her final appearance as host of the 'Marilyn Denis Show' on Friday, capping a decades-long run as one of Canada's most enduring television personalities.
Business
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, lifted by bull market on Wall Street
Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Sports
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
-
Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet
The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago.
-
Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Townsend advance to doubles final at French Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American playing partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the women's doubles finals at the French Open on Friday.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.