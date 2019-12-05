OTTAWA -- Forty six days after the Liberals were reduced to a minority government in the federal election, the 43rd Parliament is getting underway in a snowy Ottawa. Expect words like collaboration, compromise, and common ground to be spoken over the course of the day as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks to set off his second mandate on new footing.

Scroll down to follow the day's events in our live blog

There is a full day of ceremonies and parliamentary procedure ahead. First, at 9 a.m. MPs will be summoned and told they need to elect a House of Commons Speaker. There are five MPs who are in the running and the victor will be determined after a secret and ranked ballot vote that’s set to wrap up with remarks from the winner around noon, before the chamber adjourns until MPs are summoned to the Senate.

And then, at around 2:30 p.m., the ceremony begins, during which the Liberal government presents its priorities for a second term in the speech from the throne. Presented in the Senate by the Queen’s representative Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, it’s Trudeau’s first chance since shaking up his cabinet roster to communicate to Canadians the issues his government will be looking to advance, and how he intends to do that given the new minority dynamics.

The speech, while expected to lay out the legislative agenda in broad strokes, will evoke the core policy priorities first committed to during the campaign. That means Canadians can expect references to climate change, middle-class tax cuts, pharmacare, gun control, and the need for unity after the campaign exposed considerable regional division.

In a Parliament where the Liberals are 13 seats shy of a majority — and that could turn to 14 votes shy if a Liberal is named Speaker —they will be looking to find allies to advance their agenda and to maintain the confidence of the House of Commons on an issue-by-issue basis.

It is the first time that a throne speech is being delivered in the temporary Senate chamber, and the first time that MPs will spend their entire session in the new House of Commons in West Block, since the main Centre Block building where both chambers are situated is closed for renovations. No longer down the hall from one another, MPs are going to be boarding buses to take them the few blocks down Wellington Street from the Commons to the Senate for today’s ceremonies.

Following the throne speech, MPs will return to the Commons for a series of procedural steps required at the opening of a new session. The formal responses to the throne speech will begin on Friday, but expect post-speech reaction from the opposition parties, where the key question will be: will they support the eventual vote on the speech as the government is considering it a confidence vote.

The Liberals had pledged that the first item of business they’d advance would be a middle class tax cut, same as they did in 2015. While thought to be presented in a bill, the government has instead put on notice a motion seeking the House’s approval to raise the basic personal income tax exemption.