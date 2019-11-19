Who's who: Complete list of Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre during day two of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:13PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:06PM EST
TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled new members of the Liberal cabinet on Wednesday, and shuffled some veteran cabinet ministers into new portfolios.
From veteran MPs to political newbies, CTVNews.ca has compiled some facts and biographical information about each member of cabinet.
Developed by Jesse Tahirali