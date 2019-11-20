OTTAWA – The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet has concluded and the Liberal front bench is being expanded to include seven rookie ministers, two of whom were elected for the first time in 2019, and more than a dozen current ministers who are taking on new portfolios.

Trudeau has reshaped the lineup of ministries, with several new titles, reconfigurations and consolidations of some cabinet responsibilities. The majority of the 36-member cabinet are MPs from Ontario and Quebec, four from British Columbia, one from Manitoba, and one from each of the Atlantic provinces. Gender balance has been maintained, a standard Trudeau set when his first cabinet was sworn-in in 2015. On their way inside, several ministers expressed their optimism and excitement about governing.

The full lineup of the 29th federal ministry was announced at a Rideau Hall swearing-in ceremony overseen by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. The prime minister is scheduled to hold a media availability following the ceremony.

Notably, Trudeau has named Chrystia Freeland to be his deputy prime minister, the first time someone has held that role in cabinet since 2006. She is also taking on the intergovernmental affairs role, putting her at the helm of tackling the regional divide that the fall federal election exposed. She is also holding onto the Canada-U.S. file to see through the ratification of the new NAFTA deal.

Most ministers in new positions

While most of the faces around the cabinet table stay the same as they were before the fall federal election, the majority are taking on new portfolios.

Francois-Philippe Champagne is taking over for Freeland as minister of foreign affairs, he was all smiles as he approached Rideau Hall on Wednesday.

Despite some early speculation, there remains just one ministry focused on the environment and climate change, and that’s being headed up by Jonathan Wilkinson.

Though, in his role as public safety and emergency preparedness minister, Bill Blair will be in charge of preparing for threats related to climate-related emergencies. Blair’s focus on border and organized crime is being folded back into his new public safety role, which will include executing the promised gun control reforms.

Catherine McKenna’s new role as minister of infrastructure and communities will also have an environmental focus, when it comes to public transit and green infrastructure.

The slate of regional development agencies have all been assigned to Melanie Joly, who will assume responsibility for them in her job as minister of economic development but she will be supported by six dedicated parliamentary secretaries that have yet to be named. She maintains her official languages portfolio as well. Tourism has been folded into her responsibilities as well.

Trudeau is no longer the minister for youth, that’s been given to Bardish Chagger, as part of her a brand new “minister of diversity, inclusion and youth” role. There is also no longer a minister for democratic institutions, the person in that role was Karina Gould who becomes minister of international development.

Dominic Leblanc’s new role as “president of the Queen’s Privy Council of Canada” will see him back in cabinet full time, after taking a step back for cancer treatment. His new job includes supporting the government’s engagement with the Senate, which Trudeau is looking to cement in legislation as independent. Bald and wearing a medical mask during the swearing in, this new role is likely to be less intensive as he continues to recover.

Other shakeups to the front bench include making the new President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos; Patty Hajdu is now taking on health and will be the lead on implementing a national pharmacare program; Minister of families, children and social development is now Ahmed Hussen; Minister of fisheries and oceans and Canadian Coast Guard is Bernadette Jordan; Seamus O’Regan takes on the natural resources file; Filomena Tassi is now the minister of labour, and Carla Qualtrough has been appointed as the next minister of employment, workforce development. She adds on the accessibility file which she has maintained throughout her tenure in cabinet.

Rookies, former backbenchers promoted

Five MPs who were part of the last government but were not in cabinet got promotions. Marco Mendicino has been tapped as the new minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship; the new minister of seniors is Deb Schulte; and Dan Vandal takes on the northern affairs role, which was previously connected to intergovernmental affairs.

Marc Miller takes in the Indigenous services role, which has seen shakeups a few times since it was created in the Liberals last mandate.

And, Mona Fortier has been appointed as the “minister of middle-class prosperity” and associate minister of finance. She will be focused on the central election issue of affordability and ensuring cross-government policy for the middle class are consistent.

Rookie Oakville, Ont. MP and former law professor at the University of Toronto Anita Anand is the new minister of public services and procurement. She’ll be taking on the troubled Phoenix pay system and federal procurements. Responsbility for the National Capital Commission is under her purview as well.

She and Steven Guilbeault are the two newcomers to cabinet who were elected for the first time on Oct. 21. He takes on the role as minister of canadian heritage. He entered politics with the reputation as a prominent environmentalist, but as an opponent to pipelines he has been given a portfolio that doesn’t touch that file, which the government he is a part of, supports.

Guilbeault will take on the sport portfolio, no longer a role on its own and he will be looking at ways to strengthen Canada’s creative economy.

Minister of digital government is a new position, and it’s held by Joyce Murray, who will be focused on the digital strategy of the federal government.

Less than a third stay in roles

Just 11 ministers are maintaining the portfolios they had going into the election, though three of those have slightly different responsibilities.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains has added on the industry aspect and folds in the minister of science role. He will be in charge of focusing on consumer choice and competition.

Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion Mary Ng has been given the added responsibility of the International Trade Ministry.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef adds on the rural economic development ministry to her title.

David Lametti will continue to serve as the minister of justice and attorney general, though when he was sworn in he read a revised oath, one that emphasized prosecutorial independence, an apparent nod to the fact that his two roles remain together in the aftermath of the SNC-Lavalin scandal that his predecessor Jody Wilson-Raybould—now an independent MP—was at the centre of.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau stays on in the role he has held for four years, though he is getting some backup in Fortier. His first budget will be key for this government, and potentially another test of the Liberal’s ability to stay in power and maintain the confidence of the House of Commons.

Also keeping the portfolios they had heading into the 2019 federal election are: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett; Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau; Minister of Transport Marc Garneau; Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier; Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan; and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay.

House leadership team revealed

In addition to the cabinet roster, Trudeau has announced the makeup of his house leadership team. It is being led by Minister Pablo Rodriguez as leader of the government in the House of Commons. He has additionally been named Trudeau’s Quebec Lieutenant, which may come into play as he navigates the relationship with the reinvigorated Bloc Quebecois that now holds third-party status in the House of Commons.

Kristy Duncan will take on the role as deputy house leader, meaning she is no longer in cabinet. Mark Holland will stay on as chief government whip, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor is resuming a role she had before entering cabinet: deputy government whip, another move out of cabinet.

Kevin Lamoureux will continue as parliamentary secretary to the government house leader.

In a minority parliament these roles will have an increased importance.

Jim Carr to be western adviser

And, Manitoba MP Jim Carr, who was in cabinet but announced after the election that he is being treated for a form of blood cancer, has been asked to serve as a “special representative for the Prairies.”

On Oct. 21, the Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the government has since said that it was listening and would factor in ways to still ensure those provinces, where a sense of alienation has been bubbling, are represented.

“He will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa,” reads a press release announcing the new cabinet lineup.

Trudeau has also rejigged the structure and mandates of cabinet committees. There are now cabinet committees for: Agenda, Results and Communications; Operations; Global Affairs and Public Security; Reconciliation; Economy and Environment; Health and Social Affairs; and Treasury Board.

With the 43rd Parliament kicking off on Dec. 5, the new ministers have two weeks to get briefed on their files and departmental responsibilities.

More to come.

