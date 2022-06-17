Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on 'extreme intoxication'

OTTAWA -

Justice Minister David Lametti tabled a bill today in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allowed voluntary extreme intoxication as a defence for serious crimes.

In May's unanimous decision, Justice Nicholas Kasirer wrote that convicting someone for how they behave in a state of automatism, or when they are too intoxicated to stay in control, violates principles of fundamental justice.

The court upheld two acquittals of men who committed violent acts after voluntarily consuming drugs, and ordered a new trial in a third, similar case.

It suggested Parliament could enact new legislation to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimesΓüá.

The justices struck down as unconstitutional an existing section of the Criminal Code that specified "self-induced intoxication" cannot be used as a defence for violent offences.

The section had been added by the Liberal government of Jean Chretien in 1995, in response to a Supreme Court decision that acquitted a man of sexual assault because he was blackout drunk at the time of the offence.

This new bill comes just over a month after SCC ruling. The bill itself is brief, totalling 5 pages - moving to "provide for criminal liability for violent crimes of general intent committed by a person while in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication." #cdnpoli https://t.co/XIpyvwpvTL — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) June 17, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.